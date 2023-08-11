Texans WR Tank Dell provided glimpse against the Patriots

The first preseason game meant a lot to the Houston Texans 2023 rookie class, who had an opportunity to get some NFL reps for the first time in their career.

While most individuals had their eyes on quarterback C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, who were selected back-to-back in this year’s draft, one other player was out to prove that he also belonged on the field.

Former Houston receiver Tank Dell had an outstanding preseason debut against the New England Patriots, finishing with a game-high 65 yards on five receptions. It took him a couple of reps to get himself acclimated to the environment around him, but once he did, he showed why the Texans were so high on him after picking him in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

Late in the second quarter, Dell found a soft spot in the Patriots’ zone and took a Davis Mills pass 24 yards into New England territory. Seven plays later, with 16 seconds left in the first half, he made a spectacular touchdown catch where his concentration was required to catch the ball that was about to hit the ground and ensure his body stayed in bounds for the score.

“Yeah, he’s great, electrifying,” said Mills about Dell’s performance. “I think that’s the best way to describe him. He’s going to make guys miss in tight windows, and when he catches a short pass, he’s going to try to score anywhere he gets it on the field.”

Stroud’s sideline view of Dell echoed Mills’ sentiments towards the former NCAA leader in receiving yards (1,398) and touchdowns (17) in his last season at UH.

“That’s just a glimpse of what he can do,” said Stroud, who only played in two series on Thursday night. “He’s showed so much already in camp. “That play was a great release, good ball by Davis, back shoulder, and it was good focus because it always is different when you’re out there. It’s not going to just be catch, touchdown. It’s going to be bang-bang. He kept with it, which I’m really happy for him, and yeah, he made a lot of good plays. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to see what we do together.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire