Texans WR Tank Dell one of 10 wounded in Florida shooting

The alleged shooter was a 16-year-old who was arrested. He was taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting happened during a crowded, late-night event at Cabana Live about 20 miles north of Orlando. The venue’s website says it’s a restaurant that rents cabanas and hosts pool parties and other events.