Texans WR Tank Dell one of 10 wounded in Florida shooting
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell escaped with a minor gunshot wound early Sunday in Sunrise, Florida.
Dell was one of 10 people wounded at a private event in Sanford.
Dell was taken to the hospital and released.
ClickHouston2.com reported Dell was not involved in the altercation … and was caught in the cross-fire.
The Texans offered a statement:
The alleged shooter was a 16-year-old who was arrested. He was taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
The shooting happened during a crowded, late-night event at Cabana Live about 20 miles north of Orlando. The venue’s website says it’s a restaurant that rents cabanas and hosts pool parties and other events.
A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Dell finished 2023 with 49 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a leg injury in December.