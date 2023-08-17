Texans WR Tank Dell displays gigantic work ethic

HOUSTON — Tank Dell only has 15 training camp days and one preseason game worth of NFL experience. Yet, the rookie receiver has the work ethic of a 10-year veteran.

One place to find Dell is after practice at Houston Methodist Training Center. The wideout is either catching passes from the JUGS machine or collaborating with teammates John Metchie and Derek Stingley on anything from route running to defensive schemes.

During Wednesday’s joint training camp practice with the Miami Dolphins, Dell showed that his hard work is paying off by scoring three touchdowns in four team drills. All three came in the red zone from fellow rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“Oh, Tank Dell, he’s electrifying,” said rookie edge rusher Will Anderson after practice. “He can make anybody miss. Great feet, can go up and get the ball fast; he’s just a one-of-a-kind type guy. He works really hard, and he’s always out here on the JUGS every day, and as our receiver, I think that’s a big thing to do. He just shows and proves why he belongs.”

The former Houston Cougars receiver had a game-high 65 yards on five catches and a touchdown in Houston’s 20-9 preseason win over the New England Patriots Aug. 10.

Many critics are concerned about Dell’s size against some of the league’s bigger linebackers and defensive backs. Nevertheless the third-rounder’s route-running ability and speed will make it difficult to land a hit on him, as he is outstanding in open space.

Dell is also very competitive and was waiting on the Dolphins to come into town to showcase his abilities.

“I need them to see what type of player they will be going against on Saturday,” Dell said to the Texans Wire on Sunday. “They have some very good receivers over there in Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle, and I just want to showcase my skills as well and do whatever my team needs me to do to be successful.”

