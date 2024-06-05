Texans WR Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen was an ‘intricate piece’ of my career

Stefon Diggs is starting fresh as a member of the Houston Texans, but he still remembers those who led him to this point.

Diggs, one of the top receivers over his four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, relied on Josh Allen to find him open for a first down. Allen, one of the league’s top passers, trusted Diggs to bail him out of trouble.

The two needed each other to elevate one’s career. Diggs was a proven pass-catcher with the Vikings, but truly reached new levels as a member of the Bills.

He will always be thankful to have Allen as an “intricate piece” in his story.

“Josh is still my guy,” Diggs said Tuesday. “People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me, kind of had the Southern hospitality. So for me, he embraced me, spent a lot of time, and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him. I got a lot of the love for that boy.”

Traded for a 2015 first, fifth and sixth-round pick, Diggs served as a consistent playmaker for Case Keenum and later Kirk Cousins with the Vikings. His ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ in 2018 is still considered one of the greatest plays in franchise history.

But Diggs blossomed in Buffalo as Allen’s go-to receiver. In 2020, he led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,531). During his four seasons in Orchard Park, Diggs finished first among all receivers in receptions (445), fourth in touchdowns (37) and fourth in receiving yards (5,372).

Still, Diggs felt a change was inevitable entering the offseason after failing to make it past the AFC Divisional Round for the third time in four years.

There were signs throughout the season that Diggs could be on the move. He started hot, totaling 834 receiving yards (third in the NFL), 70 receptions (first) and seven touchdowns (second) in eight games. After Ken Dorsey was fired in Week 10 and the Bills turned to Joe Brady, Diggs’ numbers to a hit.

In the divisional round against Kansas City, he only managed to finish with three catches for 21 yards.

"Got a lot of horses in the stable. Let'em all loose, we'll figure the rest out." – Texans WR Stefon Diggs likes the firepower on offense. pic.twitter.com/5pTLDDCH4b — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) June 4, 2024

“We some ups and downs, especially after the first eight,” Diggs said. “We had coaching shifting and different things going different ways, differences scheme-wise, schematic, and the ups and downs of it. But for me, you kind of feel it in the air a little bit, especially personal feelings.”

Diggs, who enters a contract year after the Texans voided the final three seasons of his four-year, $103 million extension, is at peace now in Houston. The Texans believe they’re getting a do-it-all weapon who’s looking to win.

Throughout his first few practices, he’s lived up to the billing.

“He’s fitting in great,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “He’s come in and been a leader which I’m proud of him for,” Stroud said. “And just really has been unselfish (and) nothing but just amazing so far. And I’m very excited to work with him.”

There’s a new version of Diggs residing in Houston, one that serves as the hopeful missing link toward a Super Bowl title. Even though he’s moving on, Diggs still will always respect Allen for changing his path.

The feeling is mutual back at Highmark Stadium.

“It’s definitely hard to part ways with a guy who has been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years,” Allen said following the trade earlier this offseason. “I can’t thank him enough for when he came in how hard he worked and what he taught me along the years.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire