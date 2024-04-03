New Texans WR Stefon Diggs faces two major opponents in 2024

Stefon Diggs will hopefully be catching touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the Houston Texans’ new No. 1 target every Sunday in 2024, but there’s two games likely circled on his calendar.

When will they happen? Fans are still waiting for the schedule to be released, but at least they know the location heading into the draft.

Diggs, Houston’s newly acquired Pro Bowl receiver, will face off against his former team Buffalo at NRG Stadium during the regular season next fall. Both the Texans and Bills won their respective divisions, meaning they’ll face off during the regular season while playing a first-place schedule.

The Houston Texans are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills next season, so the NFL schedule makers now have to factor in a Stefon Diggs revenge game. The Texans will also play the Cowboys in Dallas next year, which means Stefon Diggs could line up against his brother, Trevon. https://t.co/WlL4mAaavz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

Diggs will also travel to Arlington to face off against younger brother and Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon at AT&T Stadium. The Diggs brothers weren’t able to go head-to-head last season in Buffalo’s 31-10 win after Trevon suffered a torn ACL in Week 2’s victory over the New York Jets.

Shipped off to Houston for a 2025 second-round pick, the Bills wanted to move off Diggs after the relationship took a turn last offseason. Despite being one of the league’s more consistent playmakers, it never felt like Diggs and Josh Allen were on the same page in the crucial moments.

That could change in Houston with Stroud as his new quarterback. Last season, the first-rounder led all passers in yards per game (274) and touchdown-to-interception ratio at 23:5. Even with the breakout season of Nico Collins, Stroud was able to feed the ball to a plethora of targets.

Five players, including tight end Dalton Schultz and rookie standout Tank Dell, caught at least 33 passes for over 400 receiving yards. Diggs, who finished with over 1,100 yards per season in Orchard Park, might see his production dip, but it could be for the good of the franchise.

If anything, defeating his former team in front of his new fans would be the crown jewel of the offseason. After that, securing bragging rights over his little brother in Jerry World might be as sweet as hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire