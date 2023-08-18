Texans WR Robert Woods has seen continuous growth with QB C.J. Stroud

HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans won’t be holding anyone in suspense this week as to who will be the starting quarterback when the Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins Aug. 19 at NRG Stadium.

C.J. Stroud gets the nod once again after the Texans beat the New England Patriots 20-9. According to wide receiver Robert Woods, the No. 2 overall pick has shown a level of growth that has been observable throughout the joint practices with the Dolphins.

“I think he’s growing and growing as a quarterback,” Woods said about Stroud Thursday. “Even from the first preseason game to these two practices, I think we’re constantly learning and growing as a team.

“Seeing him grow as a quarterback, seeing different defenses, different looks, commanding the offense, I think that’s really good for our offense and for our quarterback to be able to compete, see different things. He’s going into this game as the starter, getting another game opportunity. He’s feeling it out and getting used to and be ready to go for the real action.”

Stroud hopes he gets more than two series, which was the amount he received in his first NFL action against New England, where he completed two of his four passes for 13 yards. His only blemish was an interception he threw on his second pass in the first series, eventually leading to points for the Patriots.

With the first-team reps and the second start of the preseason, Stroud has put himself in a position to be the regular season starter over third-year quarterback Davis Mills against the Baltimore Ravens to open the season.

