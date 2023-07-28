Texans WR Robert Woods describes OC Bobby Slowik as an ‘aggressive’ play-caller

One of the mysteries surrounding the Houston Texans’ new offense is what type of tempo offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will deploy.

The scheme is familiar as the San Francisco 49ers have been running it since Kyle Shanahan took over as coach in 2017. Shanahan’s version of the West Coast offense is a permutation of what former Texans coach Gary Kubiak was running in Houston from 2006-13.

New Texans receiver Robert Woods pulled back the curtain as to what type of play-caller Slowik will be.

“Aggressive,” Woods told reporters July 27 at Houston Methodist Training Center. “I will say he wants to get his playmakers the ball. He’s aggressive in his coaching.”

Slowik is also holding the players accountable on the field and also in the meeting rooms.

“Getting the guys to be urgent and decisive,” Woods said. “You have a job to do, get to it.”

The pace at which Slowik conducts his interactions with the players generates an overall sense of urgency that must be met.

Said Woods: “He is bringing to our offense and to our team. It’s a short offseason. I think our first preseason game is in two weeks and I think that kind of shows we have a small window to be great, and we’ve got to get there as fast as we can.”

