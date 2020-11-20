Texans WR Randall Cobb seeking to finish strong despite frustrating season

The Houston Texans could not have imagined a more unfortunate season, but here they are at 2-7 with their playoff hopes faint.

According to receiver Randall Cobb, the poor record has not been due to lack of effort. Nonetheless, the results from practice have not manifested in many wins.

“We go out and we play hard every game,” said Cobb, who has caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. “We go out and we’re giving it our best effort. This is the NFL. It’s not an easy league. This is my 10th year playing in this league. I know that week in and week out anything can happen. You try to put yourself in the best positions but sometimes it’s more than what we do on the field.”

For Cobb, 2020 may be the fourth consecutive year that he has played on a team that has not qualified for the playoffs, which is quite a reversal from the first six years of his career after the Green Bay Packers selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

“It’s been a very frustrating and difficult year, but it’s not like we’re not trying to find a way to win games,” Cobb said.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Texans in March, and his family purchased a house in the Houston area. Cobb intends to be with the AFC South club for a the foreseeable future, which is why forging and sharpening his chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson remains critical, regardless of the team record.

“I think we’ve continued to grow and have an understanding for each other,” said Cobb. “I think he understands what I’m good at. I know what he’s good at. We’re just meshing together. It’s unfortunate we’re in the situation we’re in and it’s a lot deeper than just the two of us on the field, but we’re trying to continue to grow week in and week out.”

Cobb and the Texans will get another chance to bring some optimism back to the season as they host the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.