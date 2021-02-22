Texans WR Randall Cobb donates $5K to Houston area charities

The Houston Texans may not have had trouble coming through in the clutch on the field in 2020, but they are finding ways to help the city in one of its greatest times of need.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, receiver Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda Cobb, donated $5,000 apiece to the Houston Food Bank and Baby2Baby following the events from last week’s winter storm that brought freezing temperatures to the Houston area and left citizens without power.

“As members of this community, it’s our responsibility to help our neighbors that were impacted last week, especially those individuals that are most vulnerable, like children,” Cobb said.

Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March of 2020. Through his first season with the Texans, the former Green Bay Packers 2011 second-round pick caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games, two of which he started.