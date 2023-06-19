Texans WR Noah Brown is ‘confident’ RB Dameon Pierce can build on rookie year

Noah Brown knows a thing or two about running backs.

The former college teammate of Ezekiel Elliott got his start with the Dallas Cowboys as the former All-Pro running back campaigned for Dallas to draft Brown due to his run-blocking prowess as a receiver at Ohio State. The Cowboys spent their 2017 seventh-round pick, and Brown earned a reputation as a receiver unafraid to do the dirty work.

After spending the entire Houston Texans offseason program with running back Dameon Pierce, Brown has one word to describe the former 2022 fourth-rounder: physical.

“Physical running back; one cut, get downhill,” Brown told reporters June 13 at mandatory minicamp. “He’s going to keep his feet going.”

Brown was able to get a sideline view of Pierce’s impact as a rookie in Week 14 when the Texans visited the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The former Florida product tallied 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. If not for an ankle injury that knocked Pierce out of the game and summarily ended his 13-game rookie campaign, Dallas’ 27-23 win may not have been a given.

“I think last year kind of spoke for itself, the things he was able to come in this league and do,” said Brown. “I’m confident he can build on that this year.”

Pierce won’t be shouldering the load alone as the Texans signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary in free agency.

