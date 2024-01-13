Texans WR Nico Collins scores TD to pull ahead of Browns

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is putting on a show in his first career playoff game.

Collins caught a 38-yard pass on the Texans’ second drive to set up a field goal and then caught a 15-yard touchdown on Houston’s next possession to take a 10-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns. He capped off a quick four-play, 75-yard drive late in the first quarter.

MAKE WAY FOR 12 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ftaPrZ9GH4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024

The play was set up thanks to two big chunk plays by the Texans. Running back Devin Singletary ripped off a 29-yard run to push Houston into Cleveland territory, then wideout John Metchie III caught a 27-yard pass to get the Texans into the red zone.

Collins has been a tear lately after he caught all nine targets for 195 yards and one touchdown in the Texans’ Week 18 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The third-year wideout has emerged as C.J. Stroud’s No. 1 target and should continue to see passes thrown his way as the game progresses.

The Browns went on to score in their first drive to open the second quarter and retake the lead.

