Texans WR Nico Collins questionable to return against the Browns

HOUSTON — Houston Texans’ rookie receiver Nico Collins sustained a should injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 match against the Cleveland Browns. According to Texans PR, Collins is questionable to return to the game.

At the time of his injury, Collins helped the Texans gain significant field position during Houston’s first drive of the game. He caught a pass from Tyrod Taylor for a 32-yard gain — the longest of his young career. The possession ended with a touchdown from running back Phillip Lindsay.

With the loss, the Texans are now without two wide receivers. Anthony Miller recorded his second straight inactive against the Browns, as the wideout continues to recover from a slightly separated shoulder he stained during Houston’s preseason match against the Green Bay Packers.