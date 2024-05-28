Texans WR Nico Collins agrees to 3-year, $72.75M extension

The Houston Texans have locked up Nico Collins for the long haul.

Collins, Houston’s breakout wide receiver from the 2023 AFC South-winning season, agreed to terms on a three-year, $72.75 million extension that includes $52 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The contract has a maximum value of $75 million should Collins meet the incentives before the deal expires in 2027. The former third-round pick when entering the final year of rookie contract and was expected to remain in Huston for the long haul.

The star acquisition of Nick Caserio’s first draft with the Texans in 2021, Collins proved his value as a No. 1 receiver last season en route to helping C.J. Stroud win Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 15 games, Collins hauled in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

Earlier this offseason, Caserio said the two sides were expected to begin negotiations for a long-term deal, though those discussions would come after free agency and the NFL draft.

“That’s coming. That could be a player that maybe he’s a part of the future. You’re dealing with the present,” Caserio said during the NFL Scouting Combine in March. “You’re focused on the short-term, but part of our responsibility is to kind of think ahead a little bit and just try to make good sound decisions for the team and the organization.”

Collins, who in three seasons has caught 150 passes for 2,224 yards and 11 touchdowns, told KPC2 Sports earlier this month he’d love to remain in Houston past 2024 and remain a vital asset to what looks to be a promising future at NRG Stadium.

“That’s everybody’s dream. To hear that from Nick, man, it means a lot,” Collins said. “For me, I just got to continue to keep my head down. Continue to work on my game, continue to improve every day and continue to chase my end goal.”

While Houston must strike a long-term deal with four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, its offense looks poised to remain one of the league’s best past 2024. Collins will remain the top target for Stroud in an offense featuring Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, tight end Dalton Schultz, and breakout rookie receiver Tank Dell.

Mixon, whom the Texans traded for earlier this offseason, and Schultz, each agreed to three-year extensions earlier this offseason. Both will be under contract through at least 2026, the same year Stroud will be eligible for what’s expected to be a mega-extension.

