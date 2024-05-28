Texans WR John Metchie wins 2024 Halas Award for overcoming adversity

The Professional Football Writers of America has named Texans receiver John Metchie III as the winner of the 2024 George Halas Award.

Metchie returned to play in 2023 after missing the entire 2022 season with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Metchie, the 56th Halas Award winner, is the second member of the Texans franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA, joining David Quessenberry (2017).

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were the other finalists for the 2024 award.

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Bears from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.

The Halas Award is one of the two oldest awards presented by the PFWA, along with the Bill Nunn Jr. Award, presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.

The Texans selected Metchie in the second round in 2022. He went on the active/non-football illness list that summer, and he missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed and beginning treatment.

He was reinstated to the Texans’ active roster Feb. 15, 2023, returned to the practice field in July and made his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Colts.

Metchie played 16 games for the Texans in 2023 and made 16 receptions for 158 yards.