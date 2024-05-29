Texans WR John Metchie wins PFWA’s George Halas Award

John Metchie III is ready for a breakout season with the Houston Texans, but he’s already winning awards before the season even begins.

Metchie was named the winner of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) 2024 George Halas Award after his return from battling acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare but treatable form of cancer.

A second-round pick out of Alabama, Metchie miss the entirety of his rookie season after undergoing treatment. Last season, he caught 16 passes for 158 yards in 16 games.

Congrats to John Metchie lll on being named the 2024 PFWA George Halas Award Recipient! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c5ojKLK6uF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 28, 2024

Metchie’s highlight moment came in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Cleveland Browns, where he finished with three receptions for 44 yards, including a 27-yard reception to set up a Nico Collins touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud.

Metchie beat out Cleveland Browns quarterback and NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the honor. The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

The award was named after Halas, one of the pioneers of modern football and a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Metchie, who looks poised for a breakout season, is now the second member in Texans’ history to win the award, joining former offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who took home the honor in 2017.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire