Texans WR Jaelen Strong active vs Bengals

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 file photo, Houston Texans inside linebacker Brian Cushing (56) encourages his teammates before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games by the NFL for violating the league's performance enhancers policy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. It's the second time Cushing has been suspended; he missed four games in 2010 under the same policy. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Texans receiver Jaelen Strong is active Thursday night against the Bengals.

Strong was suspended for Houston's opener for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The Texans need him in their depleted offense. Three Texan tight ends are out with concussions. Receiver Will Fuller V is out with a shoulder injury, and guard Jeff Allen is sidelined by an ankle injury.

Houston also is missing linebacker Brian Cushing, suspended for 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances. He's also in the NFL's concussion protocol.

One surprise for the Bengals: Receiver Tyler Boyd is inactive. Rookie receiver John Ross is active for the first time. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is back from a one-game suspension for his offseason misdemeanor conviction.

