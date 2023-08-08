Texans work out WR Drew Estrada among 3 other players

Talent acquisition never stops for the Houston Texans, and the workouts continued Tuesday.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans worked out former Baylor receiver Drew Estrada along with three others.

Estrada was part of the Texans’ offseason and training camp last year, and made Houston’s practice squad. The club placed Estrada on injured reserve on Oct. 27 and then released him the next day. The Texans signed Estrada to a reserve/future contract at the end of the season, but waived Estrada with an injury designation on May 4.

Houston also worked out receiver Derrick Dillon, who spent time with the New York Giants from 2020-21 as a member of their practice squad. Dillon was also on the Cleveland Browns’ training camp roster in 2022.

The workouts come as the Texans placed undrafted rookie wideout Jesse Matthews on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

The Texans also worked out former Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat, who went undrafted and spent time with Washington following the 2023 NFL draft.

Houston also worked out former Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Denver Broncos running back Devine Ozigbo.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire