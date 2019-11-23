Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins picks Patriots' Julian Edelman as favorite player in NFL

DeAndre Hopkins knows talent when he sees it.

The Houston Texans wide receiver is among the best -- if not the best -- in the game right now. But even he can't help but admire Julian Edelman's game from afar.

Hopkins recently raved about the New England Patriots' veteran wide receiver to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

"[Edelman] always has a knack for getting the extra four or five yards," Hopkins said. "He's one of my favorite receivers in the NFL because of that. Because he keeps the chains moving."

Jesse Palmer of NFL Network explained how Hopkins studied Edelman over the offseason:

Which AFC WR did @DeAndreHopkins study this offseason? Why did he do it? How has it helped him? Here's my report on @gmfb ahead of a massive Thursday night game in Houston. pic.twitter.com/pukkmmHgZb — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 21, 2019

Over the last ten seasons, Edelman has consistently served as Brady's security blanket on third down. While he may not have the name recognition of a wideout like Hopkins, it's easy to see why the Texans star singled out the Super Bowl MVP.

Hopkins has 47 first downs on his 75 catches this season, tied for second-most in the NFL with Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and only trailing Saints WR Michael Thomas.

Looks like studying Edelman's game paid dividends.

