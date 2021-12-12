Texans WR Davion Davis questionable with ankle injury

HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver Davion Davis sustained an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 14 match against the Seattle Seahawks. His return is questionable.

Davis went down with the injury after completing a 13-yard reception from rookie quarterback Davis Mills. The drive ended in Mills finding tight end Brevin Jordan for a Texans’ 7-0 lead.

Davis joined the Texans in October following a short stint with the Cleveland Browns. He was on the Texans’ practice squad until Danny Amendola went down with a knee injury during the Texans’ 21-14 loss to the New York jets.

He made his debut with the Texans during a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In the loss, Davis missed a pair of targets thrown his way by Tyrod Taylor.