Texans WR Danny Amendola says David Culley is ‘an old school receivers coach’

Danny Amendola didn’t spend much time with David Culley in his professional career.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was signed off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad at the end of the 2008 season to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad for the playoffs. He signed a reserve/future contract at the end of the season, and then spent the next preseason with the Eagles.

In the short time Amendola spent with the Eagles, the former undrafted free agent from Texas Tech developed an affinity for Culley, who was the receivers coach for Philadelphia.

“Coach Culley is awesome,” Amendola said. “I have known Coach Culley for 13 years. I played for Coach Culley in Philadelphia for a short time and got to know him. He’s a guy I stayed in contact with my whole career. And got to see him be a part of really successful football teams. He’s a great football coach. Everybody loves him.”

The Texans were one of the teams that loved him more when they hired him as their fourth full-time head coach in January.

What makes Culley endearing is his throwback approach.

Said Amendola: “He’s an old school receivers coach. He used to coach us at receivers. So, he knows our position in particular. He can coach the details. He’s just a ball coach and that’s ultimately what you want.”

Culley gets his first shot as the boss on the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. A win would be a great way for an old ball coach like Culley to inaugurate his tenure.