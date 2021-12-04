Texans WR Chris Moore looking forward to another chance with the offense

The Houston Texans have had to manage injuries and availability issues throughout 2021, which has been a part of their 2-9 record.

The Texans are having to shuffle the receiving corps again as Danny Amendola had arthroscopic knee surgery and could be out the rest of the season.

In Amendola’s place is receiver Chris Moore, who caught nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the four games the former New England Patriots wideout was absent with a hamstring injury.

Moore has been active since, but had his snap count on offense virtually cut in half down to around 16 snaps once Amendola returned. Moore is expected to get more playing time once more, and his approach is the same as earlier in the year.

“Just the same thing I did last time, just studying the plays, making sure I know what my job is out there, and that when they call my number, I’ll be ready to perform,” Moore said.

Moore’s last game with over 30 snaps on offense was against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, when he caught four passes for 14 yards in a 31-3 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. While Moore knows as a six-year veteran that consistency is key, learning from the initial Colts encounter to find advantages in the rematch is critical.

Said Moore: “This is the second time we’ve played the Colts, so we got to watch some film on them, so that’s going to help a lot. At the end of the day, it’s just about me studying my plays, knowing what I’ve got to do out there in my role.”

Houston takes on the 6-6 Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. The Texans have not beaten Indianapolis since Nov. 21 on Thursday Night Football when Houston edged the Colts 20-17 at NRG Stadium.