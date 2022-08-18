Texans WR Chris Moore knows consistency is vital to staying in the NFL

Chris Moore has had flashes of brilliance with the Houston Texans.

The former Baltimore Ravens 2016 fourth-round pick had a monster game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 last season. Moore caught five passes for 109 and a touchdown in the slim 25-22 loss at NRG Stadium.

Even though Moore finished with 21 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns, he didn’t want to rest on his laurels, but rather use it as a platform to remain as one of second-year quarterback Davis Mills’ reliable options.

“Every time I come out on the field, I give my hardest work,” Moore told reporters on Aug. 17. “I work hard. I think it should improve even more this year because me and Davis got some good time in during the offseason with all the wide receivers getting together and throwing. That’s the biggest thing in the league, if you can be consistent, you can play for a long time.”

Moore has also been working on how he connects and melds with other receivers. The Texans’ passing game will feature Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, and Phillip Dorsett, which means Moore has to find a way to complement their production.

“I feel like all the receivers complement each other,” said Moore. “When you’ve got two guys like that that are fast and just like to take the top off of defenses, they can be a dangerous threat out there for sure.”

Moore caught two passes for 25 yards in the 17-13 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at NRG Stadium. Moore will look to showcase more of his reliability and indispensable qualities in the second preseason tilt with the Los Angeles Rams Aug. 19 at SoFi Stadium.

