Texans WR Chris Conley considers Tyrod Taylor a ‘triple threat’ quarterback

There may be talk of “dual threat” quarterbacks in today’s NFL, but receiver Chris Conley believes the Houston Texans have a signal caller who is a threat to opposing defenses on three fronts.

Conley met with reporters after practice at NRG Stadium Monday and talked about what new quarterback Tyrod Taylor brings to the offense.

“I think that he’s a threat in three places, three areas,” Conley said. “He’s a threat with his arm, his legs and with his mind. We fully expect him to make whatever plays are available to him.”

As to whether the Texans are going to put designed runs into the offense as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium, Conley said it was “not my job.

Said Conley: “We don’t have all of the game plan put in right now anyway. But I’m sure that he’ll be ready to affect the field in a bunch of different ways.”

Conley is going against his old team in the Jaguars, where he spent the last two seasons. He will also be playing with his fifth quarterback in as many seasons.

However, with Taylor, Conley has a good feeling about the former 2015 Pro Bowler and Houston’s offense.

“He has a big part in that for everyone else in all the other position groups, so I feel like the steps are being taken in the right way,” said Conley. “We don’t want to peak too soon, but we feel like we’ll be ready for Sunday.”

The Jaguars defense may have to be ready for Taylor’s experience as a starting quarterback and not just his ability to throw and run the football.