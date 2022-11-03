Texans WR Brandin Cooks won't play vs. Eagles for 'personal reasons' after not being traded

Houston Texans wide receiver was among those not to be traded at Tuesday's deadline and now we won't be playing, either.

Cooks will not play in the Thursday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles due to "personal reasons" after missing practice all week, according to ESPN. Cooks was the subject of trade speculation all the way up until the 4 p.m. deadline this week, but no move materialized.

After the deadline passed, Cooks posted a cryptic tweet suggesting his frustration with his situation.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Cooks had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender after several teams were reportedly interested in the wideout. The Texans reportedly sought a second-round pick for Cooks and wouldn't pay any of the $18.3 million guarenteed salary Cooks will be owed. The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys were among those interested in a trade.

The Texans will also be without their second-best pass-catcher, Nico Collins, who is nursing a groin injury.