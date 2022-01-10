Texans WR Brandin Cooks talks about Davis Mills, Nico Collins’ growth on Sports Radio 610

The Houston Texans’ season finally comes to a close as the club posts a 4-13 record after the NFL’s first 17-game season.

The Texans’ record doesn’t reflect some of the growth that the younger players displayed throughout the back half of the season.

Receiver Brandin Cooks was there for 16 games of the Texans’ regular season, and he was eyewitness to the growth of third-rounders Davis Mills and Nico Collins. The Texans’ first two picks in the 2021 draft were at quarterback and receiver to give them an opportunity at a dynamic passing duo for the next four seasons.

Cooks shared his thoughts on Mills and Collins during his final interview with Texans Radio play-by-play Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Monday.

How are you doing heading into the offseason?

“I’m good, fellas, ready to go. Get some rest here and get back at it soon, back to the grind.”

How long does it take after a season for the body to get back to somewhat normal feeling?

“It just depends on all you’re going through throughout the season, and I’m fortunate I got a great group of guys that look after me. So, it won’t take too much longer. It’s about the mental; go on a trip or something like that, and then get back to work.”

For your weekly routine of practice, games to come to a screeching halt has to be strange

texans-brandin-cooks-questionable-titans-knee-injury

“No doubt, especially as other people are still playing, you know what I mean. So, that’s going to be the difficult part for that first month or whatever you want to call it.”

What did you see from Nico Collins this year that makes you think he can be a player?

“I love that kid. Gosh, the guy is a freak. You look at him and what he was able to do, come in here as a rookie. Give him an offseason of truly being in the system, being around guys that he can learn from, and there’s no doubt in my mind that guy can be something special in this league, and he will be something special in this league because his work ethic is amazing. Playmaking ability is already there. It’s just little things that he has to learn that everyone has to learn when you come in at a young age. And once he learns those things, watch out now.”

What did you see from Davis Mills on the backend of the year?

“You talk about from when he first played until now, it was almost like a whole other year, right? He came out there, just the way that he was able to manage the game, really protect the ball, and really not force anything that’s not there and really take what’s given to him. I mean, those type of things, when you learn that early, it’s huge. And he can make every throw. I’m not just saying it. He’s done it. He does it consistently. And, so, I think it’s going to be a huge offseason for him to continue to build on that.”

How difficult is it for a rookie to earn the trust and respect of his teammates?

“You know, that’s a good question. It doesn’t take too long, especially when you show who you are and you’re consistent with it, and then it’s all about time. I don’t think it takes too long. You knew who Davis was when he came here just from the way that he went about his business. So, you knew when it was his time, he was a guy I trust. We just got to help him build on that and continue to learn.”

What does Davis Mills need to do in the offseason?

texans-davis-mills-sink-passes-trash-can

“He needs to take a break regardless of his rookie year. That’s a long year. That’s nonstop when you think about it. And, so, take that break mentally, be with your family, and then when it’s time, getting with your guys, whether it’s your receivers and what not, and getting back to work. Not too soon from that aspect, just taking care of your body; lifting, going through the routine and figuring out what his routine is going to be as a quarterback. Just make sure he can stay on top of his body and everything.”

Is there something you're most proud about your individual performance this year?

“I think the biggest thing — I talked to my wife — she was like I can do it with anybody. It doesn’t matter. Line me up, give me the opportunity, and I’ll make it happen. I think that’s the biggest thing just through all the chaos we had this year and everything that we’d gone through, it just does not matter. A ball player is a ball player. I can play among the best of them and there is not a doubt in my mind.”

You were top-3 in third down receiving yards heading into Week 18

“I appreciate that. I did not know that. Third down is money down, baby.”

You are a subtle and smooth trash talker

texans-miss-brandin-cooks-cant-play-chargers

“When you get in between those lines, you turn into a different person. You know how it is.”

Are you into Broadway shows? Who would you want to play in 'Hamilton'?

“You know, I would say — I would probably say John [Lawrence]. He was pretty funny.”

