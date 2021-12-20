Texans WR Brandin Cooks talks about rookie Davis Mills’ growth on Sports Radio 610

The Houston Texans got a key victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon in Week 15 at TIAA Bank Field.

Houston swept their AFC South foes for the fourth straight season, improving their 2021 record to 3-11 and relegating Jacksonville to 2-12. However, in doing so, with the Detroit Lions losing, Houston is still on target for the No. 3 overall seed in the 2022 NFL draft while the Jaguars are now projected to have the No. 1 overall pick.

That is more a problem for general manager Nick Caserio. The players’ job is to win games, and rookie quarterback Davis Mills got his first victory as a starter.

Receiver Brandin Cooks joined Texans Radio play-by-play Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris Monday morning on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] to talk about the victory, and also gave credit to the third-round quarterback from Stanford.

How did you see this one? A lot of guys out, but stuck together for a coveted win

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“As you know, the name of this game is next man up and a lot of guys going out on COVID, etcetera. And there’s young guys waiting for this moment for years stepped up tremendously. I think guys like Jordan Veasy and Jonathan Owens etcetera. So, it was huge. It was huge.”

Were the first option on the first touchdown? Davis Mills was rolling right

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“No, it was just playing football to be honest with you. That’s the extent of what I was able to give. Just playing football.”

Tell us about the celebration on the second touchdown

texans-brandin-cooks-td-celebration-jaguars

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Yeah, no, I was just having fun. Obviously last week a controversial call between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen being able to pass on that last lap. A lot of people want to see a rematch. Obviously that’s not being done. Hats off to Max for driving an incredible year and getting that championship, but I’m a big Lewis fan. I was a little bummed about that.”

Did you think about sliding down before your second TD to run out the clock?

Story continues

texans-davis-mills-td-brandin-cooks-jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

“You know, to be honest, it was one of those things that I didn’t think about it. I just wanted to put a dagger in them to be honest with you. I think with that play-call coach was expecting the same thing. Got some great blocks from Pharaoh [Brown], [Chris] Conley. When you see an opening like that, you take it. That’s the type of year it’s been.”

Are you watching the Jumbotron to see who's behind you?

texans-sweep-jaguars-30-16-twitter-reacts

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Yeah, no, just checking the scoreboard out. Just being able to take in the scene and what’s going on on the field.”

What kind of day was it for Davis Mills?

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“I thought it was great, especially in those elements to be able to manage the offense that he was, taking those checkdowns; little things that pretty much people don’t understand. Like the driving going in before half — not trying to force anything, taking those little chunks and getting us closer to a field goal. I think he did an incredible job, continuing to grow every week. But I’m proud of him. He got his first win as a starter. Had to congratulate him on that. Obviously huge and hopefully there’s more him to go.”

As a receiver how does the rain change things for you?

texans-jaguars-everything-week-15

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

“I think the biggest thing is just trusting our feet, especially being on a grass field like that, not being out of control and being reckless. I think the biggest thing people don’t understand is the communication with the quarterback. When it’s raining like that and you throwing the ball, you’re just asking for body throws so you can secure the ball and not ask for yards after the catch. Just catching that ball and getting the first down and not trying to do too much. So, changes the game a little bit from a YAC standpoint in the way that you would typically catch a ball.”

What is it like to go through the COVID carousel and come out with a victory?

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

“It speaks to our locker room. Like I said, those young guys being ready. Obviously in a year like this you always got to be more prepared than usual just because of that situation. Coaches still trusting those young guys, still being able to call the game plan and those guys being able to execute, which is huge.”

Why do you have big games against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

texans-brandin-cooks-pro-bowl

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

“Honestly I don’t know what it is. It’s just one of those things. Coach calling good plays, us executing, letting the game come to me, and just take advantage of my opportunities when they come my way.”

Did you run the same play for your TD in Jacksonville as you did last year on Nov. 8, 2020?

texans-brandin-cooks-message-week-15-win-stick-together

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“No. They’re very similar. Just guys blocking again. Like I said, I give credit to those guys, Pharaoh, Conley, the offensive line. But you’re right: very similar to last year; different plays.”

What kind of week is it for the team with Christmastime?

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

“You go through the week just like you would from a practice standpoint and preparation. I guess the good thing is Christmas lands on a Saturday. Saturday is just a walkthrough and you got that big break with the family anyway. So, I think that would be good, but understanding, hey, we still got a job to do, but when we get home, celebrate Christmas then. And the good thing is it’s a home game for us this year. So, we have a lot of time Sunday evening to be with our family.”

1

1