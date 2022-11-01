Texans WR Brandin Cooks posts salty tweet as NFL trade deadline closes

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks released a cryptic statement on Twitter, but the inference has to be with regards to the organization’s handling of his playing rights at the NFL trade deadline.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” Cooks wrote. “Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with my playing with my career,” and then punctuated it with a bow and arrow, a reference to his nickname as “The Archer.”

Cooks has hardly had a productive year as the former 2014 New Orleans Saints first-round pick has gathered 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown. The adventure continues in Houston for another 10 games for Cooks.

