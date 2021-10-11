Texans WR Brandin Cooks pleased to see Chris Moore step up against the Patriots

Brandin Cooks considered the double coverage the New England Patriots gave him throughout the Houston Texans’ Week 5 bout at NRG Stadium to be an honor.

“It’s a respect thing as well coming from one of the greatest coaches to be able to call this game in Bill Belichick,” Cooks told Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on Monday.

However, it was frustrating as he was held to three catches for 23 yards on five targets.

“Obviously we win the game, it’s not frustrating at all. But when we lose, it’s frustrating,” Cooks said of constantly staying ready despite the double coverage. “When it’s time to get creative down the road because I don’t expect it to be the last time, so, we got to creative so we can figure out how to get all of us involved. But there is value in that itself. When you get two guys on you, you’re taking two guys off the field and everyone else is pretty much singled up.”

One player who took advantage of the attention Cooks was getting was receiver Chris Moore. The Texans had called him up from the practice squad for the second straight week, and Moore delivered with five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

“You talk about a guy that practiced his tail off when he got a chance, he took advantage of every opportunity,” said Cooks. “He made plays. Guys were going to need to step up and make plays, especially getting doubled and what not, myself, and he did just that. And that was incredible to see.”

Receiver Danny Amendola was unable to work through a thigh injury to play in the 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots. If the Texans continue to have receiver availability issues, they could look to use Moore again in the passing game.