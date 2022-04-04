Texans WR Brandin Cooks makes a lot of sense for the Steelers

After a very busy free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have filled practically every need on the roster. But one position the team does still need to address is wide receiver. Pittsburgh has Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool but needs to add a player to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster. And preferably a guy with speed.

This is where Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks comes in. There are rumors floating around the internet that the Texans would be willing to trade Cooks. It makes sense I suppose that after trading away Deshaun Watson the team would have to continue the rebuild fully. There is also speculation that Houston is asking for a second-round pick.

Getting Cooks for a second-round pick feels like a massive bargain and one Pittsburgh must explore. Last season, Cooks caught 90 passes for 1,032 yards and six receiving touchdowns with a combination of Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor throwing him the football.

Over the last two seasons, Cooks has had 171 receptions for 2,187 yards. He’s only 28 years cold and gives Pittsburgh the type of player who can outrun defenses and keep safeties out of the box.

Should the Steelers try to trade for Cooks? Join the community and let us know in the comments below.

