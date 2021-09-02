Texans WR Brandin Cooks likes the open week between the preseason and regular season

In the not too distant past, the NFL had a fourth week of preseason just before Labor Day Weekend. All of the games were played on a Thursday night as to give every team equal time off ahead of Week 1.

In the new three-game preseason, what would have been the fourth week of preseason has now become an open week, and you can count Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks as one of many NFL players and coaches who likes the extra time to prepare for the first game that counts.

“I think it’s huge because you can get back to some of the fundamental things and you’re not necessarily thinking about prepping for a team or whatever the case may be,” Cooks said. “You can get back to the little things and the little details and focus on us. So, I think it’s huge in that standpoint, and just as far as the time away I think it’s huge mentally as well, knowing that you’re getting ready to go into the long haul.”

2021 will be a long haul for all 32 teams as the NFL added an extra game to the schedule. The 17-game slate could be a long haul for Houston sports fans as the Texans go through the season with lingering questions throughout the roster.