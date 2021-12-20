What was Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ celebration after his second touchdown against the Jaguars?

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has a simple touchdown celebration. He shoots the bow and arrow because he is the archer.

Cooks did exactly that when he scored his first touchdown of the afternoon in the 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguar Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

However, when Cooks scored a 43-yard touchdown to seal the Texans’ victory 30-16 over the Jaguars late in the fourth quarter, the 28-year-old sat on the ground in the back of the end zone along with fellow wideout Chris Conley.

Was he doing the bobsled? Were they rowing a boat? What were Cooks and Conley doing exactly?

“Celebration, it’s a long story short,” said Cooks, who caught seven passes for 102 yards and two scores on the afternoon. “I’m a huge F1 fan. And it was just in honor of the controversy that happened last week with Lewis Hamilton and Max [Verstappen], you know, with the safety car and letting Max pass and stealing that championship from Lewis Hamilton. I’m a big Lewis Hamilton fan.”

Cruising off with the dub ✌ pic.twitter.com/Ez2FggWqx0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 19, 2021

By beating the Jaguars, the Texans may have pulled a Lewis Hamilton of their own as Jacksonville moved to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft with the Detroit Lions finding a win in Week 15.