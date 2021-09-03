Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ biggest role may be as a mentor

Brandin Cooks has been consistent in his prior seven NFL seasons.

The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick has generated five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and most of those have come in his first season with a new quarterback: 2017 with Tom Brady, 2018 with Jared Goff, and 2020 with Deshaun Watson.

Cooks will be challenged in 2021 as it appears the Texans will be going with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. In his three seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ full-time starter from 2015-17, the Bills had one receiver go over 1,000 yards: Sammy Watkins with 1,047 in 2015. It was also Taylor’s lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.

The Texans’ passing game will be challenged, but it doesn’t mean that just because Cooks and the aerial attack is grounded, the 27-year-old can’t be a resource.

Along with wideout Chris Conley, Cooks has taken on the role as a mentor for third-round rookie Nico Collins.

“That relationship has been great,” Cooks said. “That whole room, we all listen to one another but for a young guy like Nico coming into his game, leaning on some of us veterans has been huge. We just try to give him a little bit here and let him just be who he is and not overwhelm him with information.”

Coach David Culley appreciates Cooks taking the time to give Collins advice.

“Brandin’s been around a little bit, he’s been on a view teams, he has been productive on every team he’s been on, I am very glad to have him,” Culley said. “I think he is a great mentor for our young guys, not just at wide receiver but on our football team with the things you just said about how he goes about goes about his business not just on the football field but as a human being. He loves to play.”

Cooks produced 1,150 yards and six touchdowns on 81 catches through 15 games last season with the Texans.