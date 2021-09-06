Texans WR Anthony Miller returns to practice

HOUSTON — During the Houston Texans’ 26-7 preseason victory against the Green Bay Packers, wideout Anthony Miller left the exhibition match midway during the third quarter at Lambeau Field with a slightly separated shoulder.

The injury sidelined Miller during the final three weeks of training camp, but the 26-year-old Memphis native made his return to practice on Monday as the Texans prepare for their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the time of his injury, Miller posted two catches for 15 yards.

Texans coach David Culley said Miller has been making progress throughout his recovery, and he does expect the wideout to play at some point this season. Miller will likely remain doubtful for Houston’s season opener against the Jaguars on Sunday.

As one of five wide receivers on the roster, Miller will have a substantial opportunity to live up to his potential as a second-round pick (No. 51) in 2018. The Texans acquired Miller in a trade with the Chicago Bears, where Houston sent a 2022 seventh-round pick in the exchange.

“That’s exactly what it is, a fresh start,” Miller said on Aug. 6. “A new opportunity for me to show what I can do, and the coaches here, they believe in what I can do 100%. That’s all I want is an opportunity, and that’s what they’re giving me.”