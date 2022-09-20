Texans are the worst overall team after Week 2 in the latest NFL.com power rankings

The Houston Texans saw themselves take a tumble in the power rankings due to their Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos.

According to Dan Hanzus from NFL.com, the 16-9 loss at Empower Field at Mile High was enough to bat the Texans all the way down to the No. 32 spot in the power rankings.

It’s not too early to have serious concerns about the Texans’ offense. A week after Davis Mills and Co. disappeared in the fourth quarter and overtime against the Colts, Houston managed just 234 yards and three field goals in a 16-9 loss to the Broncos at Mile High. Mills also fumbled twice and averaged less than 5.0 yards per attempt in an uninspiring effort that included a four-and-out in the final minute. A bright spot for Houston? The defense, which repeatedly turned Denver away in the red zone and held Russell Wilson to just one touchdown pass. The Broncos were sloppy and begging to be picked off … but the Texans weren’t up for the challenge.

Houston going downward is to be expected, but the fact they are the worst team in the NFL borders the absurd.

Take the Carolina Panthers, who are 0-2 on the year. The Panthers weren’t able to beat the Cleveland Browns at home, nor were they able to get their first win at the New York Giants, even with Daniel Jones gifting them interceptions their defense dropped. Carolina drops two places in the power rankings; Houston drops four.

Even the Atlanta Falcons, who blew a fourth quarter lead against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, managed to go up one spot to No. 29 despite taking another L in Week 2 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars jumped three spaces to No. 28. The Indianapolis Colts fell 11 spots down to No. 26 overall. The Tennessee Titans also fell three places to No. 20.

