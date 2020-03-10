Texans working out receiver Jordan Taylor

The Texans have a workout scheduled with free agent receiver Jordan Taylor next week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor, 28, went undrafted out of Rice and signed with the Broncos in 2015. He appeared in 16 games for Denver in 2016 and 10 games in 2017.

He made 29 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor spent 2018 on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing hip surgery.

Taylor signed with the Vikings last year, but Minnesota waived him at the start of training camp.

He visited the Seahawks last year before signing with the Vikings.

