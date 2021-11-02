Texans won’t trade QB Deshaun Watson before 2022 NFL offseason

The Houston Texans will not trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before the NFL’s in-season deadline on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports (via Texans Wire). The 26-year-old quarterback will now remain in Houston for the rest of the 2021 season, with any possible trade pushed back until the 2022 offseason.

No teams were willing to trade for Watson, who is facing a lawsuit from 22 women alleging sexual assault. Unless that lawsuit is dismissed — or perhaps unless there’s a potential a settlement — Watson seems unlikely to be traded.

Watson (6-2, 215 pounds) entered the league as a first-round pick out of Clemson with the Texans in 2017. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and led the NFL in passing yards last year.

Over the last four years (53 starts), Watson has completed 67.8% of his passes for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns against 36 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

If the Denver Broncos return to the quarterback market next offseason, they might show interest in Watson, but that would presumably only happen if the quarterback’s legal matter is resolved. Watson’s deposition won’t happen until after Super Bowl LVI in February.

