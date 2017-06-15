Texans won’t sign Aaron Williams, Jaiquawn Jarrett for now

The Texans have no immediate plans to sign either of the veteran safeties who visited Houston this week. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans will continue to evaluate their options at the position rather than sign either Aaron Williams or Jaiquawn Jarrett.

Williams, 27, was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2011. But he played only 10 games over the past two seasons because of neck problems, and he missed 37 games in six seasons with injuries.

Jarrett, 27, was a second-round choice of the Eagles in 2011. He also has played for the Jets.

The Texans are trying to replace Quintin Demps, who left for the Bears in free agency. Andre Hal and Corey Moore are their top two safeties, with K.J. Dillon still rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that wrecked his rookie season.