Texans will be without LT Laremy Tunsil vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts won’t have to face Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil in Week 6 as the former first-round pick is expected to miss time after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

With the Colts looking to get back into the win column for just the second time this season, this could turn out to be an advantage for a struggling pass rush. Though injured players are nothing to celebrate, it is likely to have an impact on the game.

Texans head coach David Culley told Houston media this week that Tunsil could be out for roughly a month due to the surgery.

“We’re thinking maybe right now it could be four weeks, not really sure, but that’s what we’re thinking it could be,” said Culley.

The Colts haven’t gotten much out of their pass rush this season. Rookie Kwity Paye has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury while the production from Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad has been inconsistent.

Stepping in for Tunsil at left tackle will be Geron Christian, who came in during the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots when Tunsil initially injured his thumb.

