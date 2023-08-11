Texans Wire Podcast: WR Tank Dell shines in preseason debut for Houston

The Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 20-9 on Thursday for their first preseason victory under rookie coach DeMeco Ryans. It was an up-and-down start for Houston’s new football era that previewed some of the skeleton that will form the team this upcoming season.

On the Texans Wire’s “Another Texans Podcast” Cohosts John Crumpler and Patrick Storm took time to breakdown the victory over New England. They cover the rocky performance from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and how it compared to third-year quarterback Davis Mills. Additionally, they wonder just how big Tank Dell’s role may be on offense and just how troubling additional offensive line injuries could look.

Tank Dell giving Houston fans a performance reminiscent of Dameon Pierce’s first pre-season game last year. That guy is more than good enough to be an NFL starter. Shut it down.#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/YiVefEDQrp — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) August 11, 2023

On the defensive side, the two remain extremely excited about inside linebacker Henry To’oTo’o and what his emergence could mean for the defense. Overall, they also discuss the energy and strategy that Ryans has brought to the unit during his first season.

Evaluated the performances from C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Tank Dell, Henry To’oTo’o and others on Another Texans Podcast. Listen to @PatrickStormHTX & I’s full thoughts on the preseason victory anywhere you find your podcasts #WeAreTexans https://t.co/hPlmp70i7Q — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) August 11, 2023

You can find the show on YouTube or listen to the audio recording on Spotify, Apple Music, or anywhere you find your podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire