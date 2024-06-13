Texans Wire Exclusive: Will Anderson reveals favorite sack, best games of 2023 season

It was a season to remember for Will Anderson Jr.

Pro Bowl nod? Check.

Defensive Rookie of the Year award? Check.

A rookie record that surpasses three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt’s first season? Yep, cross that off, too.

Essentially, Anderson was everything that the Houston Texans envisioned when they selected him out of Alabama with the third overall pick last April.

That doesn’t mean he is a finished product. In fact, Anderson would say he’s just getting started.

The second-year defensive end has been working with Pro Bowl teammate Laremy Tunsil and aggressively studying his film from last season to work to improve on his production.

Throughout studying, his weak points have been revealed. He’s also seen glimpses of the player of the upside in he hopes to consistently be in the NFL.

Of course, there were highlights throughout the 2023 season, including seven sacks. Which one was Anderson’s favorite?

“I would have to say my first sack against Lamar,” Anderson said in an exclusive interview with Texans Wire last week.

Will Anderson’s bend and strength on the sack 💯 Impressive to get to Lamar Jackson for the first of his career, all while being held! #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/XHp7QJZHWG — John Crumpler, MD (@JohnHCrumpler) September 10, 2023

Let’s review Anderson’s first ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment. Lined up on the right side working against Morgan Moses, Anderson showed an absurd bend to stay upright and come back to finish the play on the eventual 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

That was an early sign of Anderson’s coming pass-rush prowess at the professional level but the former Alabama star was quick to note that he can’t be defined by just one play.

“I like to attack the game in all aspects of everything, run, pass, everything,” Anderson said.

His attitude is one reason why Anderson nationally is already considered one of the league’s better run-stopping defensive ends. He also was quick to point out games where he felt comfortable working as a pass rusher.

“The Broncos [game], [I] thought all those players were really great,” Anderson said. “From a run standpoint, I would just say the Cardinals game, that’s what I want my game to be every game, something like that. So those are the plays for me that I feel like that’s who I am. I want to be able to attack the game from pass and run, and to be able to be effective in both of those.”

“That’s who I am. I want to be able to attack the game from pass and run.” His favorite sack? Watch the Ravens game. Overall pass rush? Watch him attack Russell Wilson. Most destructive against the run? Watch Arizona. Will Anderson can’t be defined by just one play #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/xz0GZwlw9g — John Crumpler, MD (@JohnHCrumpler) June 10, 2024

Anderson’s performance against Denver was among his best as a rookie. He posted two sacks, four quarterback hits and a batted pass while terrorizing quarterback Russell Wilson in a 22-17 win.

Against Arizona, he notched two tackles for loss while also frequenting the backfield with a sack against Kyler Murray.

Will Anderson tipped the BACK SIDE of this ball from Wilson intended for Jeudy. 😂 Great job of keeping eyes on backfield, disengaging and getting hands up. Then the pick by Stingley, who was breaking on the curl route. Right place & time. #Texans pic.twitter.com/Rw2TC6n2Tl — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) December 5, 2023

Anderson, who enters his second season as one of the Texans’ captains, recognizes the greatness that happened in Year 1. This offseason, he’s putting in the requisite and studying the tape to live up to the Year 2 hype.

This past weekend, Anderson partnered with USAA and their “Huddle Up for Hurricane Prep” initiative to raise awareness and educate the public on how to prepare, react and recover from Hurricanes.

He met with emergency responders from the U.S. Coast Guard as part of an important subject where Texas ranks in the Top 10 most hurricane-prone states.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire