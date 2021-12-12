Texans Wire Countdown to Seahawks: 10 factors for Week 14

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

FORECAST: Sunny, 55 degrees, 8 mph winds (indoors)

FOLLOW: @therealmarklane, @thetexanswire, @cotydavis24, @TexansDoc

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: FOX (Chris Myers & Daryl Johnston)

Source: 506sports.com

RED — Dallas at Washington

GREEN — Atlanta at Carolina

ORANGE — Seattle at Houston

BLUE — NY Giants at LA Chargers (LATE)

YELLOW — Detroit at Denver (LATE)

10. Russell Wilson's rank for touchdown percentage

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson has missed three games this season, which accounts for his touchdown passes being low at 14. However, his touchdown percentage of 5.4% is the 10th-highest in the NFL, meaning he can still find ways to effectively put the ball in the red zone.

9. Davis Mills' rank for sack percentage

2021-texans-worst-team-franchise-history

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans rookie has been dropped 22 times, but his sack percentage of 9.0% is the fourth-highest in the league. Houston has to find a way to protect Mills, whether by getting quick passes out or running the football.

8. Davis Mills' interceptions

texans-rex-burkhead-davis-mills-even-keeled-approach

(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

The rookie has thrown eight interceptions on the year, and his interception percentage of 3.6 is tied with Zach Wilson for the fourth-highest in the league. Mills can’t give the Seahawks any freebies.

7. Texans' rank for takeaways

texans-29-touchdown-wire-nfl-power-rankings

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Houston’s defense has generated 21 takeaways this season, the seventh-most in the NFL. The Texans and the New York Giants (19) are the only teams in the top-10 that have no chance at the playoffs.

6. D.K. Metcalf's red zone touchdowns

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf has hauled in six red zone touchdown catches this season. When the Seahawks get down in the red zone, Houston has to account for the 6-4, 235-pound target.

5. Rushing touchdowns by QB the Texans have given up

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texans have given up five rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks, tied with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints for the most in the NFL. Russell Wilson has one red zone rushing touchdown this season, but he is nevertheless a threat on the run when Seattle gets inside the 20-yard line.

4. Russell Wilson's rank for pressure percentage

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson gets pressured on 27.7% of his dropbacks, the fourth-highest in the NFL. Houston has to find a way to generate pressure and get after Wilson, or else he will carve them up.

3. Houston's yards per carry

dolphins-knockout-texans-defensive-slugfest

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The real number is 3.3, and they are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the lowest yards per carry in the NFL. If the Texans are averaging 3.0 yards a carry against Seattle, get ready for another 31-3 type game with rookie Davis Mills taking the brunt of abuse from Seattle’s defense.

2. Teams tied for fewest turnovers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks may have a horrendous record by their standards at 4-8, but it isn’t due to ball security. Seattle has given up possession 10 times, tied with the Green Bay Packers for the fewest in the NFL.

1. Bobby Wagner's rank for tackles

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner leads the NFL with 137 combined tackles. He will be flying all over the place. Houston has struggled going dominant linebackers such as Darius Leonard. The Texans have to find a way to neutralize Wagner’s effect.

