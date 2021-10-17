Texans Wire Countdown to Patriots: 10 factors for Week 5

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis in Week 6. Both clubs are 1-4 and are second place in the division. Someone needs to start making headway if they are to realistically challenge the Tennessee Titans for the top spot in the AFC South. Barring an unforeseen tie, someone will get to 2-4 today whil the other is looking to 2022 with a 1-5 record.

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

FORECAST: Sunny, 62 degrees, 11 mph winds

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Spero Dedes & Jay Feely)

10 — Colts' rank for sacks

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are tied for the 10th-fewest sacks in the NFL with 10. The Texans shouldn’t have too much trouble when it comes to facing a pass rush. Houston needs to come up with effective ways to still get the ball out of Davis Mills’ hands quickly.

9 — Distance between Colts' opposing passer rating and second place

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The real number is 9.4. The Colts lead the NFL in opposing passer rating at 124.5. The next closest team is the Jacksonville Jaguars at 115.5. Incidentally, the Texans got their only win of the season against the Jaguars’ defense. If the Texans can protect Mills and allow him to make the right decisions, Houston should have a chance.

8 — Houston's takeaways

texans-lonnie-johnson-patient-takeaways

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The takeaway train has been rolling in Houston, and the defense has picked up eight on the season, tied with the Green Bay Packers for sixth-most in the NFL. The components to be a winning team are there; Houston has trouble putting it all together. The Texans will need to come up with a fourth quarter takeaway as the only one they have procured was from Week 1 against Trevor Lawrence in Houston’s only win of the season.

7 — Indianapolis' red zone touchdowns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have scored seven touchdowns inside the red zone, which has contributed to their 36.8% conversion rate, the absolute lowest in the league. Houston may get lucky and hold the Colts to field goals. If the Texans don’t stiffen up their red zone defense and allow the Colts to have success in the red zone, it will be a long afternoon.

6 — Rank for Texans' drives that end in turnovers

texans-32-touchdown-wires-nfl-power-rankings

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

13.2% of the Texans’ drives end in turnovers, tied with Washington for the sixth-most in the league. The Texans can’t give the Colts any advantages, given that Indianapolis is tied for fifth-most takeaways with nine.

5 — Houston's rank for red zone trips

texans-david-culley-56-yard-kaimi-fairbairn-fg

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Houston has been in the red zone just 12 times this entire season, the fifth-fewest in the league. If they hope to win the game, they will need to score touchdowns and not rely on field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn.

4 — Yards per carry Houston surrenders

5-takeaways-texans-25-22-loss-patriots

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are giving up 4.4 yards per carry, tied for the 10th-most in the NFL. Basically if you need a second-and-6, give it to your running back. The run game is the best thing the Colts have going for them. If Houston allows Indianapolis to get above this number, the Colts will dictate the pace of the game.

3 — Houston's own yards per carry

texans-david-johnson-loss-patriots-hurts-lot

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Texans are horrendous and are at the bottom of the league with a 3.1 yards per carry. If there is any way Houston can take the pressure off of their third-round rookie signal caller, this would be the best way to do it. Holding penalties have wrecked Houston’s chances to get the run game going. It has to stop in Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6 if they hope to ever get another win.

2 — Number of teams tied for most missed tackles

run-defense-continues-issue-texans

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

There’s only two teams in the league who have the most missed tackles: the Baltimore Ravens and the Texans, each with 45. Houston is facing an effective ground game in Indianapolis, and missing tackles can only turn short gains into bigger plays. Houston especially needs to tighten up in the fourth quarter.

1 — Colts' rank for pressures

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts defense has generated 27 pressures, the fewest in the NFL. If the Texans, who will be without Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and Marcus Cannon at right tackle, could get any sort of break, that would be it. Geron Christian and Charlie Heck will still have to play at a high level to ensure Mills has time to go through his reads.

