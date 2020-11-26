Texans Wire countdown to Lions: 10 factors to watch on Thanksgiving

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. CT

WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 48 degrees, 12 mph winds (indoors)

FOLLOW: @therealmarklane, @thetexanswire

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Jim Nantz & Tony Romo)

Source: 506 Sports

10. Detroit’s rank for red zone conversions

When the Lions have gotten into the red zone, they have converted 58.3% of the time, the 10th-lowest in the NFL. If the Texans can keep Detroit at this low level or worse, the game should be Houston’s.

9. Deshaun Watson’s rank for touchdown passes

The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown 20 touchdown passes, tied with Kirk Cousins for the ninth-most in the NFL. Watson is all Houston has on Turkey Day.

8. Detroit’s rank for opposing third down conversions

Opponents convert drives against the Lions 46.1% of the time, the eighth-most in the NFL. If the Texans can keep their drives alive against the Lions, it should make for a short game.

7. The Lions’ rank for turnover percentage per drive

Detroit commits a turnover 8.4% of the time per drive, the seventh-lowest in the NFL. That isn’t a good combination for Houston, who has had takeaway issues all year. The game may be one where there are no extra possessions for the Texans.

6. The Lions’ rank for sacks

Detroit has sacked opposing quarterbacks 14 times, tied with the New York Jets for the sixth-fewest in the NFL. If the Lions aren’t pressuring Watson, he will find the open target, or scramble around long enough to breakdown coverage.

5. The Texans’ takeaways

Copy and paste from the last two weeks. In Week 10, they were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the fewest in the league. In Week 11, they were by themselves. On Thanksgiving, again, they are in a rank of their own. The nearest teams are the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers, who each have nine.

4. Houston’s rank for red zone trips

The Texans have visited the red zone 29 times this season, tied with the Denver Broncos for the fourth-fewest in the NFL. If the Texans aren’t going to make many trips, they need to create splash plays to score from outside, or hope kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is perfect all day.

Story continues

3. The Lions’ rank for rushing yards surrendered

The Lions give up 139.0 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL. If the Texans can get any semblance of a run game going, even with Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise, it should make for an easy Turkey Day.

2. Watson’s rank for yards per attempt

The former 2017 first-round pick has an 8.5 yards per pass attempt going into Week 12, which trails only Kirk Cousins (8.9) as the best in the NFL. Watson will need to continue to drive the ball further in order to give Houston a shot.

1. Houston’s rank for opposing passer rating

Opposing quarterbacks have compiled a 108.3 passer rating against the Texans defense, the highest in the NFL. It is no secret the Texans will get the best from Stafford, even though he is down receiver Kenny Golladay.