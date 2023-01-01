Texans Wire Countdown to Jaguars: 10 factors to watch in Week 17

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT (weather delay)

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

FORECAST: Foggy, 74 degrees, 9 mph winds (indoors)

FOLLOW: @therealmarklane, @bigsargesportz, @johnhcrumpler @thetexanswire

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Andrew Catalon & James Lofton)

RED — Miami at New England

GREEN — Denver at Kansas City

BLUE — Indianapolis at NY Giants

YELLOW — Jacksonville at Houston

Source: 506 Sports

10. Houston and Jacksonville's rank for average depth of target against

texans-rex-burkhead-brandin-cooks-pro-bowl

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponents have generated an average depth of target of 8.0 against both the Texans and Jaguars defenses, which is tied for the 10th-highest in the league. Davis Mills and Trevor Lawrence should have their opportunities to take deep shots against the defenses, and who cashes in — or makes a mistake — could be a deciding factor.

9. Trevor Lawrence's rank for passer rating

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence has the ninth-best passer rating at 96.0. The Jaguars are 6-2 when Lawrence is above this threshold compared to 1-6 when Lawrence fails to reach 96.0.

8. Jacksonville's rank for yards per carry surrendered

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars give up 4.2 yards per carry, tied for the eighth-least in the league. It is backed up by the fact they give up 114.7 rushing yards per game, which is also the 14th-fewest in the NFL. Establishing the run may be a bit difficult against the Jaguars, especially with Houston missing Dameon Pierce.

7. Jacksonville's rank for pressures

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars have had 139 pressures through 15 games, which ranks as the seventh-best in the NFL. The numbers don’t bear out in terms of sacks as Jacksonville has just 29 on the year, the fifth-fewest overall. However, their pass rush can find ways to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

6. Lawrence's rank for fourth quarter comebacks

texans-lovie-smith-jaguars-trevor-lawrence-improved

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Lawrence has three fourth quarter comebacks, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. Basically the Texans have to be ready for a 60-minute battle that could come down to the last possession.

5. Houston's rank for yards per carry surrendered

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans give up 4.9 yards per carry, tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL. They still have a vulnerability on the ground, and the fact Houston surrenders 168.6 rushing yards per game is also key. Houston can’t let Jacksonville have a diverse attack.

4. Houston's rank for red zone conversions

davis-mills-texans-way-finish-titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have a red zone conversion rate of 46.5%, tied with the New York Jets for the fourth-worst in the NFL. In the past three weeks, the Texans have been well above 50%. If Houston can get close to 66.7%, they should be able to dispatch the Jaguars.

3. Houston's rank for tackles for loss

texans-maliek-collins-better-health-productivity

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The Texans have generated 84 tackles for loss, the third-most in the NFL. Houston will need to control the line of scrimmage if they are to limit running back Travis Etienne and also get after quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

2. Trevor Lawrence's time in the pocket

jaguars-trevor-lawrence-texans-week-5-hard-watch

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The actual number is 2.2. One way to look at this is to say the Jaguars’ offensive line isn’t adequately blocking for Lawrence. Another way is that Lawrence is getting rid of the ball quickly. Nevertheless the Texans’ pass rush will be challenged to get home on Lawrence.

1. Houston's rank for time of possession per drive

texans-titans-houston-affected-cold-weather

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Texans are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the lowest time of possession per drive at 2:30. The Vikings are tied for the lowest because of how quickly they can score; the Texans are tied because of their propensity for three-and-outs. Houston will need to put together long drives to keep Trevor Lawrence sidelined and the Jaguars out of their rhythm.

