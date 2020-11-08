Texans Wire countdown to Jaguars: 10 factors to watch in Week 9

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

FORECAST: Cloudy, 79 degrees, 17 mph winds

FOLLOW: @therealmarklane, @thetexanswire

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta)

RED: Baltimore-Indianapolis

BLUE: Detroit-Minnesota

GREEN: Denver-Atlanta

YELLOW: Houston-Jacksonville

Source: 506 Sports

10. Zach Cunningham’s missed tackles

The former 2017 second-round pick has had 10 missed tackles this season, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Cunningham can make a strong statement coming off the bye and play a clean game against the Jaguars. It may the boost the defense needs to play more consistently.

9. Deshaun Watson’s yards per pass attempt

The real number is 8.8, but rounding up makes it nine. In any event, Watson is league leader, and it indicates that he is not afraid to throw the deep ball. With Will Fuller still on the roster, Watson still has one of his best deep ball targets to pick up chunk plays.

8. Jacksonville’s rank for third down conversions

The Jaguars were actually pretty good at third down conversions with Gardner Minshew in there, picking up a first down 46.6% of the time, which is eighth-highest in the NFL. However, with Jake Luton spelling Minshew, the Jaguars may not meet that target. The Texans defense needs to make sure Jacksonville isn’t converting at that clip.

7. Houston’s defensive rank for receiver targets

Opposing receivers have been targeted 133 times when going against the Texans defense, the seventh-highest in the NFL. Opponents have been successful with 12 touchdowns on 95 catches. The Texans could see more with cornerback Bradley Roby out.

6. Deshaun Watson’s rank for passer rating

The two-time Pro Bowler has compiled a 108.7 passer rating through the first eight weeks, the sixth-highest in the NFL. The whole game will be in his hands. If Watson plays at this level, there is no way Jacksonville’s rookie will be able to keep pace, and the Texans should cruise to a win.

5. Jacksonville’s rank for rushing yards surrendered per game

The Jaguars give up 142.6 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the league. The Texans should be able to have success against the Jaguars’ run defense. If they don’t, it only makes Deshaun Watson’s job that much harder.

4. Houston’s takeaways

The Texans only have four takeaways at this point in the season, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the fewest in the league. The Texans will need to add to this total if they hope to take care of the Jaguars, who are starting a rookie sixth-round quarterback in his first career game.

The Texans’ superstar had 3.0 sacks on the year. With outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus on the COVID-19 reserve due to contact tracing after outside linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive on Wednesday night, the Texans could use some pass rush from their premier defender. Going against a rookie quarterback is just the type of game where Watt should thrive.

2. The Texans’ rank for pass breakups

Houston has broken up 19 passes, tied with the New Orleans Saints for the second-fewest in the league. That total may not see much of a bump with Roby of the lineup.

1. Houston’s rank for opposing passer rating

The Texans have allowed opposing quarterbacks to compile a 114.5 passer rating, the highest in the NFL. The Jaguars are rolling out a sixth-round rookie, but he is going against the best defense to have his first start in the NFL.