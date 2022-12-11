Texans Wire Countdown to Cowboys: 10 factors to watch in Week 14

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

FORECAST: Cloudy, 56 degrees, 4 mph winds (indoors)

FOLLOW: @therealmarklane, @bigsargesportz, @texans_thoughts, @johnhcrumpler @thetexanswire

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: FOX (Kevin Kugler & Mark Sanchez)

RED — Philadelphia at NY Giants

BLUE — Houston at Dallas

GREEN — Minnesota at Detroit

GRAY — No game due to black imposed by Tennessee Titans

Source: 506 Sports

10. Davis Mills' jersey number

texans-davis-mills-sitting-behind-kyle-allen-learn

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes are on Mills as he returns to the lineup as the Texans’ starting quarterback. His return start may be one of his roughest to date as he will be without receivers Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, and have to go against Dallas’ ferocious pass rush and opportunistic secondary. The Kyle Allen-led offense averaged four turnovers a game. If Mills can cut down on the giveaways, it could be considered a win.

9. Houston's rank for opposing passer rating

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Believe or not, but the Texans’ defense ranks ninth in the NFL in terms of opposing passer rating at 84.3. Part of what makes Dallas’ offense come alive is their two-dimensional attack. If Houston can get Dallas to throw more, it may be their best chance to slow their offense.

8. Dameon Pierce's rank for rushing yards

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Despite team’s knowing Pierce is all the Texans have to generate chunk plays, the fourth-rounder has still managed to generate 861 rushing yards, tied with Jonathan Taylor for the eighth-most in the league. Pierce will be all the Texans have against the Cowboys. If Houston can get the run game going early, they have a chance.

7. Dallas' rank for third down conversions

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The Cowboys have the seventh-best third down conversion rate in the NFL at 44.2%. Part of why the Cowboys are good on third down is because of their production on first and second down. If Houston can limit their production on early downs, it should chip into the Cowboys’ effectiveness on third down.

6. Micah Parsons' rank for tackles for loss

texans-chris-conley-tyrod-taylor-triple-threat-qb

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

There is Parsons’ effectiveness as a pass rusher, and then there is his overall impact as a linebacker. The second-year defender from Penn State has generated 13 tackles for loss, tied with Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns for the sixth-most in the NFL. The Texans can’t lose sight of where Parsons is before the snap.

5. Tony Pollard's rank for yards per carry

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys’ reserve running back has 5.8 yards per carry, tied with Breece Hall for the fifth-highest in the NFL. Dallas will look to get Pollard his touches. If Houston can find a way to stiffen up their run defense and limit Pollard, it takes away Dallas’ ability to generate chunk plays on the ground.

4. Rank for drives ending in turnovers

texans-davis-mills-pick-six-good-play-defender

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are tied with the New Orleans Saints for fourth-most drives ending in a turnover at 13.9%. If Houston can find a way to have drives end in kicks, it should give them more of a chance to pull off the upset.

3. Dallas' rank for red zone conversions

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have converted 73.0% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, the third-highest in the NFL. The Cowboys are actually tied for 19th in red zone trips with 37. If the Texans can get the conversion rate closer to 33.3%, it should give them a little more margin to stay competitive.

2. Dak Prescott's rank for sack percentage

texans-defense-jaguars-nfl-week-6

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Prescott has only played in seven games, but his sack percentage is 3.3%, the second-lowest in the NFL. As a whole, the Cowboys’ offensive line has allowed just 15 sacks for the entire year, far and away the fewest in the NFL. Houston has to find ways to make Prescott uncomfortable or he will pick them apart.

1. Dallas' rank for quarterback pressures

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys lead the NFL with 132 quarterback pressures and have the highest percentage at 29.3%. Davis Mills is virtually a sitting duck in Week 14, and he has to find a way to get the ball out early. How effectively the Cowboys’ defense disrupts Mills will tell the tale for how much of a blowout the Governor’s Cup could be.

