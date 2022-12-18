Texans Wire Countdown to Chiefs: 10 factors to watch in Week 15

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 53 degrees, 12 mph winds (roof open)

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Kevin Harlan & Trent Green)

BLUE — Kansas City at Houston

RED — Detroit at NY Jets

GREEN — Pittsburgh at Carolina

10. CB L'Jarius Sneed's pass breakups

Sneed has been an effective enough cornerback to tip away a few passes, which should make his coverage of Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett a little more challenging.

9. Kansas City's rank for fewest interceptions

chiefs-justin-reid-excited-texans-reunion

The Chiefs have recorded eight interceptions, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league. If the Texans play a careful enough game, they shouldn’t have to worry too much about the Chiefs secondary coming up with takeaways.

8. TE Travis Kelce's rank for catches

Kelce has 81 receptions on the season, good for eighth-most in the NFL. The nearest tight end is T.J. Hockenson with 65. Rookie safety Jalen Pitre will have his hands full trying to keep up with the All-Pro, but it will be a decent measuring stick game for Houston’s talented defensive back.

7. Houston's rank for opponent passer rating

The Texans are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the seventh-lowest opponent passer rating at 83.0. Houston’s coverage has been decent and their pass rush has found ways to get to quarterbacks. The defense just hasn’t been given the best of field position to defend.

6. DT Chris Jones' rank for sacks

Jones has 11.0 sacks, tied with Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for the sixth-most in the NFL. If Jones is able to have his way against Justin McCray, it is going to be another long afternoon for the Texans.

5. Chiefs' rank for red zone conversions

Kansas City converts 66.1% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, the fifth-most in the league. They also have the most red zone trips of the season with 56. If the Chiefs frequent the red zone often, it could get ugly quickly.

4. Chiefs' rank for pressure

The Chiefs are fourth in the NFL with 130 pressures. The two quarterback system worked as Houston didn’t give up a sack in Week 14 when facing one of the elite teams at quarterback pressure. Houston will need an encore performance.

3. Rex Burkhead's yards per carry

texans-justin-britt-offense-run-any-scenario

Burkhead has 3.1 yards per carry, down from Dameon Pierce’s 4.3 yards per carry. If offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton believes that is an acceptable replacement for Pierce, then the run game is dead.

2. Kansas City's rank for opponent passer rating

The Chiefs defense has an opponent passer rating of 100.3, which is the second-worst in the NFL. It may be challenging with Houston’s interior offensive line and Dameon Pierce out, but the Texans may have a chance if they can protect the football.

1. QB Patrick Mahomes' rank for touchdown passes

Mahomes has thrown 33 touchdowns, leading the entire league. The Texans defense is going up against the greatest weapon in the NFL, and will be holding on for dear life as starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson won’t be available.

