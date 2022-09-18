Texans Wire Countdown to Broncos: 10 factors for Week 2

WHEN: 3:25 p.m. CT

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 88 degrees, 8 mph winds (indoors)

LISTEN: Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and 100.3 The Bull [KLOL]

WATCH: CBS (Andrew Catalon & James Lofton)

RED — Cincinnati at Dallas

BLUE — Arizona at Las Vegas

GREEN — Houston at Denver

10 — Teams with two sacks in Week 1

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Texans and Broncos were two of 10 teams from Week 1 that managed to generate two sacks. If Houston is able to up their sack numbers and drop Russell Wilson, it should keep the Broncos offense curtailed.

9 — Denver's rank for yards per carry

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos managed a 5.2 yards per carry against the Seahawks last week, good for the ninth-best in the NFL. The Texans have to make Seattle one-dimensional and not allow their run game to have any success. Even if the yards per carry is favorable, Houston has to find ways to influence Denver to abandon the run.

8 — Quarterbacks from Week 1 who didn't throw an INT and didn't lose

texans-davis-mills-week-1-secret-superstar

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Count Davis Mills in that number as he was one of eight quarterbacks from Week 1 to not throw an interception and also not take a loss. Mills will have to continue to be careful with the football and make good decisions if Houston is to have a chance on the road.

7 — Houston's rank for takeaways

nfl-week-2-reasons-watch

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are still a top-10 defense when it comes to takeaways. Although it was just the first week of the season, Houston’s two takeaways against the Colts tied them for the seventh-most takeaways in the NFL.

6 — Houston's rank for tackles for loss

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans had six tackles for loss against the Colts in Week 1, tied for the sixth-most in the league. Houston needs to keep up the production and stall the Broncos offense.

5 — Fumbles Houston forced in Week 1

nfl-week-2-reasons-watch

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Texans forced five fumbles against the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile the Broncos had two lost fumbles inside the goal line. If the Texans are able to force Denver into putting the ball on the ground as many times, it will be more opportunities to take control of the game.

4 — Denver's quarterback hits

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos generated four quarterback hits against the Seahawks in Week 1, tied for the sixth-fewest from Opening Day. If the Broncos similarly have trouble affecting the quarterback, Mills should have time to find open targets downfield.

3 — Houston's rank for yards per carry

davis-mills-texans-get-paid-assess-risks-late-games

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Texans averaged 2.8 yards per carry against the Indianapolis Colts, tied for the third-lowest in the NFL. If the Texans want to have a shot at beating the Broncos, they will need to get their run game online. Mills can’t do it alone.

2 — Denver's rank for yards per play

texans-defense-prepared-challenge-broncos-russell-wilson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are tied with the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints for the second-highest yards per play at 6.8. Houston’s defense has to follow the same plan the Seahawks had: allow as many yards as Denver wants, but don’t let it manifest into points. For as prolific as Denver was in Week 1 with their yards per play, they only had 16 points to show for it.

1 — Turnovers caused by Davis Mills

texans-snap-counts-3-takeaways-20-20-colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mills had one freak sack-fumble against the Colts that resulted in Houston’s lone turnover against Indianapolis. Through the air, Mills was efficient and protected the football with zero interceptions. If the Texans are able to get another “one-or-none” type of game from Mills as far as turnovers are concerned, it should be good enough to win.

