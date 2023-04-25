Texans Wire 7-round mock draft: Will Levis, come on down

The 2023 NFL draft is officially just two days away and fans in Houston have never felt less sure of where the team is expected to go. An offseason of excitement that has swirled around new coach DeMeco Ryans and a home run free agent class from general manager Nick Caserio has given way towards a draft of uncertainty.

Houston needs a quarterback and the presumption is the team’s favorite will no longer be available once the Carolina Panthers make their selection at No. 1 overall. Does that leave the team to target best player available? To build a defense for their defensive minded coach? Or maybe to just pivot elsewhere to their second favorite quarterback?

Let’s walk through all seven rounds the Texans will work through this upcoming weekend and some potential bets as those picks.

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) — QB Will Levis, Kentucky

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This pick will require the most explanation.

Houston, as stated, remains in a very uncomfortable position for this draft. They lost the relative “apple of their eye” in quarterback Bryce Young and the past three weeks have been focused around trying to figure out in what way the team may respond.

Alabama defensive end Will Anderson comes with insane production from the SEC and high remarks about his character. Those are checked by issues around his frame at the NFL level and questions of his fit in Ryans’ 4-3 defense as an every-down edge player. Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson comes with the prototypical size and length that coaches covet at that position but never showed himself in college to be a player that was worth the second overall selection.

Altogether, Houston is left with two prospects who ideally would not be selected at second overall. The publicity around their hesitation to draft a quarterback like C.J. Stroud at this position leaves them in a difficult spot to find a trade-down partner.

The Texans need a quarterback. It’s the worst position on their roster and the biggest need for winning football games next season. There is expected to be pressure from ownership to select at the position and passing on one would signal another year of non-competitive football from the club. If there is a quarterback who Houston likes enough to consider drafting with one of their two first round picks, the value of the position and their absolute need suggests they will take that player here instead of potentially losing them before coming onto the clock again.

Levis could be that quarterback.

Oddsmakers have Levis as the Texans’ second-ranked quarterback, and he comes with a set of tools and background that will be attractive to the team. Levis’ arm strength sets himself up to grow into one of the league’s more dynamic passers while his familiarity with offensive scheme of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik should make for a very smooth transition. His evaluation coming from Kentucky is a difficult one and the team could very well believe they’ll offer him the best supporting cast of his career immediately as a rookie.

He’s not a perfect pick here but the surrounding circumstances point to him becoming a natural compromise for Houston. It doesn’t hurt that he’s the current betting favorite nationally.

Round 1 (No. 12 overall) — DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

texans-draft-c-j-stroud-myles-murphy-daniel-jeremiah-3-0

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If Houston wants to find a defensive end with upside, Murphy is still an excellent consolation prize for Ryan and his staff at 12th overall.

The former five-star defensive end was 1st team All-ACC for Clemson in 2022 and had 6.0 sacks for a dominant Tigers defensive line. The 6-4, 268-pound edge defender is still somewhat raw as a prospect and is one of the most athletically gifted players in his class this season.

Murphy represents a premier talent at a premier position and is exactly the type of player Houston can bet on for Ryans to turn into a truly premier player instead. He would be an immediate starter on the outside and make great contributions towards allowing Houston’s secondary to be as effective as the level of talent they’ll roll out.

Myles Murphy is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 48 out of 1629 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/rIcykFZRiZ pic.twitter.com/RedqxtUU01 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023

It may have been painful for Houston to have to pass on Anderson, but Murphy is the type of player who they’ll hope can produce at a similar level once surrounded by NFL coaching and talent.

Round 2 (No. 33 overall) — WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

texans-draft-houston-careful-jalin-hyatt

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s no secret that Houston needs help at receiver. Their current group includes former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams wideout Robert Woods, last year’s second-round pick John Metchie, and 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins. None of them are projected to be highly productive players in 2022 and all of them have a similar glaring weakness.

It is a slow receiver group.

Hyatt from Tennessee could quickly flip the script on that.

I keep circling back to Jalin Hyatt as the receiver in this class that might be the best fit for Houston’s existing offense. His speed moves safeties, softens boxes, creates better matchups for Metchie/Nico, and forces defenses to respect them vertically. pic.twitter.com/v5XfAup9Mg — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) March 29, 2023

The senior Volunteer had 67 catches for 1267 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season and was named the Fred Biletnikoff recipient for college football’s best receiver. The burner made a living running past corners and safeties alike in the SEC and would do the same immediately for Houston’s defense.

His presence on the team could open up windows for space finders like new tight end Dalton Schultz while taking pressure off Collins and Metchie. It would also allow Houston to truly capitalize on the big arm of their new franchise quarterback. Whether or not he’s going to be targeted on the play, Hyatt changes the life of everyone on this offense that will look to win with the run and moving the chains.

Round 3 (No. 65 overall) — C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston may have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL next season with their current projected depth chart. Tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard will be one of the best duos in football and guards Kenyon Green and Shaq Mason should make for a strong interior.

The team just needs a center.

Tippmann from Wisconsin should bring a tough edge from Wisconsin and projects as an immediate starter in the middle of Houston’s line. The 6-6, 315-pound wrecking ball has the movement skills to be an asset for Slowik’s run game and may be the finishing piece that running back Dameon Pierce needs in his upcoming bid to lead the NFL in rushing yards.

Sooo this @BadgerFootball C Joe Tippman is 6’5 315lb, pulls a ton andddd he’s insanely strong?! Alright alright…. pic.twitter.com/6DP9a9Wscu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 15, 2022

He’ll be a major asset in protecting Levis and making sure that he has time to work through his reads and, overall, should allow the offense to function as the team would hope.

Round 3 (No. 73 overall) — WR Tank Dell, Houston

texans-draft-tank-dell-houston

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It’s already been stated that Houston needs speed for their offense to function this upcoming season and the Texans double down on that selection here with Dell, the former Cougar.

The local prospect has met several times with the Texans and was an absolute standout in February’s Senior Bowl. He’ll bring dynamic route running and speed that kills to a team that desperately needs it despite his smaller size at 5-8. The San Francisco offense was never afraid to run plays for guys who could make things happen with the ball in their hands and Dell fits that mold perfectly.

Houston should be looking to take multiple receivers in this year’s draft and Tank Dell is near the top of the list of guys they should start to look at during Day 3. Speed like that is terrifying for a defense, helps everyone on the field. pic.twitter.com/MFKr8fTS2y — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) February 16, 2023

It may feel like an over-allocation of assets at the position but, for a group that has been a weak point the last two season in Houston, it’s worth of the investment as they look to put together a functioning offense for their rookie quarterback.

Round 4 (No. 104 overall) — LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Another local Texas product that Houston has met with through the pre-draft prospect, there might not be a better fit for Ryans than linebacker Overshown.

DeMarvion Overshown is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.18 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 484 out of 2648 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/m3ng0kIU5p pic.twitter.com/PnyAzWI4Kt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2023

The 6-2, 229-pound linebacker switched to the position from safety while he was with the Longhorns and showed excellent coverage skills and good anticipation at the position. He has room to grow on his frame and plenty left to learn, making him a perfect high-ceiling candidate to pair with Houston as he could gradually grow into the starting role.

Round 5 (No. 161 overall) — RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 fans are already very familiar with Deuce Vaughn.

The diminutive 5-5, 180-pound running back from Kansas State brings an explosive element to Houston and looks to be a potential value selection at this point in the draft. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Wildcats and frequently showed off as one of the fastest runners in college football.

Deuce Vaughn reached a max speed of 21.5 mph (91%ile) on this 59-yard touchdown. #ReelSpeed pic.twitter.com/r7GS5pzntd — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) April 18, 2023

He’d provide a natural compliment to Pierce and Devin Singletary while potentially contributing in the return game as well. His combination with Hyatt and Dell would signal a completely different level of offensive explosiveness than they have today.

Rounds 6-7

texans-draft-houston-stetson-bennett-mr-irrelevant

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Here is a look at how the Texans complete the draft as Caserio uses all of Houston’s picks:

Round 6 (No. 188 overall) — TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Round 6 (No. 201 overall) — CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Round 6 (No. 203 overall) — OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

Round 7 (No. 230 overall) — DL D.J. Dale, Alabama

Round 7 (No. 259 overall) — QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

