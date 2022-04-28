Texans Wire 2022 NFL mock draft: Complete Round 1 projections

Tonight, the 2022 NFL Draft finally kicks off with the first round. The Houston Texans pick at 3rd and 13th overall and are set to launch the franchise forward in a new direction after the departure of former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In addition to Houston, seven other franchises will potentially pick twice on Thursday. The number of teams with two first round picks should make for a round full of trades and vertical mobility as teams work to secure the top prospects on their boards.

After two months of extensive draft coverage, here’s the Texans Wire’s first and only full first round mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

All the noise around the #1 pick today revolves around Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Although he failed to produce at the level of Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux during college, Walker dominated the NFL Combine in a performance that caused many scouts to look back at the tape again.

Walker projects as a hyper-athletic edge that should immediately be a positive asset towards stopping the run with the toolset to develop into an elite pass rusher. Some speculate that Georgia just failed to employ him in the right way, we’ll see if Walker is ultimately worth the gamble.

2. Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

There is speculation around Kayvon Thibodeaux to Detroit but this writer will trust Jeff Risdon and the common sense that screams the Lions will select the local Heisman Trophy candidate.

Hutchinson had a dominant senior campaign with 14.5 sacks and was a big piece in propelling Michigan towards one of their best seasons in program history. He’ll enter Detroit as a foundational piece of their defense with the type of floor that projects as a long-time starter at the very least.

3. Houston Texans, Ahmed "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinatti

Sauce Gardner has it all. He’s the perfect marriage of elite college production and traits that merit a selection this high in combination with the high character, leadership and drive that the Houston Texans so highly covet in their culture.

Head Coach Lovie Smith is openly campaigning for a new number one corner on his defense and Sauce would do just that in addition to his big play and big-name ability. In a draft where nobody knows what the Texans are doing, Sauce is the happy medium.

4. New York Jets, Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The New York Jets could go in a number of directions with this pick. Ultimately, it’s too hard to see Robert Saleh passing up potentially the most talented player in the draft for his defense.

Thibodeaux had a dominant college career that ended as a 2021 consensus All-American but he’s been marked down for off-the-field business aspirations and pursuits. There may be no better way to motivate the Oregon product that providing him the opportunity to grow his brand in America’s largest city.

5. New York Giants, Evan Neal, T, Alabama

The New York Giants are in desperate need of offensive line help if 5th year quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley are going to succeed under new head coach Brian Daboll.

There isn’t a better true tackle prospect in the draft than Evan Neal. Neal slots in immediately as a high-level pass blocker with the physical traits to become one of the NFL’s premier offensive linemen.

6. Carolina Panthers, Ikem Ekwonu, T, NC State

The Carolina Panthers really need a quarterback, there’s no denying that. Simply put, however, there isn’t one worth taking this high in the draft this year. Instead the Panthers upgrade their offensive line in a big fashion while retaining the flexibility to pursue a veteran quarterback should one become available in the coming months at a reasonable price.

Ekwonu has great upside as a powerful run blocker and, with time, could develop the pass blocking skills one expects from a left tackle. It’s easy to bet on Ekwonu’s talent here.

7. New York Giants, Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU

Jermaine Johnson has been a steady riser on draft boards over the past few months. He had a great final year at Florida State and turned out one of the best Senior Bowl performances in years.

For the Giants, Johnson slots in as a dominant run-stopping edge with the physical attributes and flashes at the college level to potentially project a strong pass rusher at the next level. He makes sense as a second foundational piece for the Giants here in the Top 10.

8. Atlanta Falcons, Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Like many of the dreadful teams in the Top 10, Atlanta could go in a number of directions here. Noise around the selection, their hopeless talent at the receiver position, and a rich history of Atlanta selecting wide receivers points to one here.

Garrett Wilson would immediately contribute as the team’s #1 receiver and has all the tools to be a true stud at the next level. His route running, size, speed and catch-point skill combination make for the most complete player in the draft at his position. The Falcons capitalize and will hope to find a quarterback in the second round.

9. Seattle Seahawks, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

You could point to a number of reasons that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ultimately elected to force a trade to the Denver Broncos. One of those certainly though is the deficiencies across the offensive line during his tenure in Seattle.

Here, Pete Carroll and company finally shore up one of the biggest weaknesses on their roster and select Charles Cross. Cross is potentially the best pass blocker in the draft and would be a huge upgrade for a painfully bad Seahawks offense.

10. New York Jets, Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Everyone knows that the New York Jets want a playmaker for second year quarterback Zach Wilson. They were openly in pursuit of Kansas City star Tyreek Hill before his deal to Miami and are openly interested in acquiring San Francisco 49er Deebo Samuel.

Here, the Jets find themselves with the best playmaker in the draft. Williams has game breaking speed and flashed elite playmaking skills in the SEC last season. He could be the next Tyreek Hill according to some and pairs perfectly.

11. Washington, Drake London, WR, USC

Washington is in an interesting position. Their recent draft history has invested heavily in the defense but they could still justify the selection of Kyle Hamilton here. However, the acquisition of Carson Wentz and need for more playmakers if he’s to succeed point in a different direction.

Drake London is a big-bodied receiver who would complement the speed of Terry McLaurin perfectly on the opposite side of the field. London can dominate one-on-one matchups while McLaurin takes safety attention and hopefully make life easier for Carson Wentz in a very winnable NFC East.

12. Minnesota Vikings, Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Stingley Jr.’s slide finally stops here. The talented corner, after concerns over work ethic and durability, lands in a stable situation. The Vikings add an extremely talented player to their secondary and add a nightmare matchup for young quarterbacks like Justin Fields.

The Vikings need major help along the secondary and Stingley would go a long way.

13. Houston Texans, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

If Kyle Hamilton had declined to run the 40, it’s very likely he goes in the Top 6 of the draft this year. Instead, speed concerns have ultimately tanked his stock and Hamilton looks primed to be the player that falls the furthest during his pre-draft process.

Houston is in a great position to be the beneficiary. Although they invested in the secondary earlier with Sauce Gardner, Hamilton’s talent level is too much for the team to pass up on. He would make an instant high-level impact against the run and the pass and has the football IQ to potentially captain the defense in the future.

14. Baltimore Ravens, Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Jordan Davis is one of the most freakishly talented players in this draft. At 6’6″ and 340lbs, he may be the draft’s truest ‘unicorn’ and projects as a high-level run-stuffing defensive tackle at the next level.

As such, it’s only appropriate he falls to the Baltimore Ravens to join one of the most talented defenses in the league. It’s the perfect environment for Davis to potentially grow into an elite defensive force.

15. Philadelphia Eagles, Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Eagles absolutely need a playmaker opposite of Devonta Smith if they’re going to afford Jalen Hurts an opportunity to succeed as a passer at the NFL level. Olave is a crisp route-runner and extremely talented to win one on one matchups at the next level.

Philadelphia has struggled to draft wide receivers recently. Olave feels like the safe pick to buck that trend.

16. New Orleans Saints, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Saints stunned the NFL when they traded next year’s first round pick to acquire an additional second for 2022. This points to filling one of their giant needs at tackle, quarterback, or wide receiver.

Here, New Orleans takes the draft’s last great tackle and looks to solidify their line for Jameis Winston.

17. Los Angeles Chargers, Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt may not have the physical prowess of his teammate Jordan Davis but Wyatt will fill a different role on defense. He steps into Los Angeles as their 3-technique defensive tackle and should help new addition Khalil Mack wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

18. Philadelphia Eagles, Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Eagles need to upgrade their secondary and they swing big here with cornerback Trent McDuffie. He’s the near consensus top corner after Sauce & Stingley and his ball hawking skills look like a Day 1 NFL starter wherever he lands.

19. New Orleans Saints, Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Saints are in desperate need of a playmaker beyond wide receiver Michael Thomas and, with running back Alvin Kamara in legal trouble, the time has arrived for New Orleans to invest.

Burks is a raw route runner that flashed ample play making ability during his time at Arkansas. He has the frame and power to draw comparisons to Deebo Samuel and they’re well-deserved. If his route running improves, Burks could be a force at the NFL level.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The one and only first round quarterback in this mock draft. The Steelers have been openly in pursuit of Malik Willis the entire draft process, from their conversations at the Senior Bowl to sending an entire host of the front office to Willis’ pro day.

Pittsburgh is the perfect situation for Willis to develop as he sits behind Mitch Trubisky and learns for a year. He provides the arm talent and athleticism necessary for them to compete with the big guns of the AFC North moving forward.

Picks 21-32

New England Patriots, Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Green Bay Packers, George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue Arizona Cardinals, Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College Dallas Cowboys, Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M Buffalo Bills, Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Tennessee Titans, Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Green Bay Packers, Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Kansas City, George Pickens, WR, Georgia Kansas City, Arnold Ebiketie, ED, Penn State Cincinatti Bengals, Kyle Gordon, CB, Washington Detroit Lions, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

